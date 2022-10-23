Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $86,451,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $239.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

