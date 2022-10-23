Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $57,084,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $158.34 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,728 shares of company stock valued at $59,512,236. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.