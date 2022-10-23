Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 20.6% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 47,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.8 %

About Vodafone Group Public

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.