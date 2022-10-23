Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 287,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,230,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

