Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.70. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

