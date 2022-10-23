Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 8,176 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

DGRO stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.

