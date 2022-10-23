Financial Insights Inc. Buys 976 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $108.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

