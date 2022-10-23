Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 5,643 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 149,061 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000.

NYSEARCA EMXF opened at $31.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

