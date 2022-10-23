Financial Insights Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 80,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 119,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,731,000 after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $320.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

