Financial Insights Inc. Sells 322 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 57,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 49,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $143.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

