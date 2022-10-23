Financial Review: Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) & Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.33 million 30.09 -$1.02 million ($0.36) -11.19 Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.48 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -54.88% -8.42% -8.09% Ovintiv 22.42% 61.17% 20.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Houston American Energy and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 2 14 0 2.88

Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $70.11, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Houston American Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned interests in four gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

