Financial Survey: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) versus Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Zendesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 2.42 -$25.25 million ($0.11) -41.36 Zendesk $1.34 billion 7.05 -$223.64 million ($2.28) -33.51

GoodRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zendesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 14 6 0 2.24 Zendesk 0 14 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 226.92%. Zendesk has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.42%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Zendesk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -5.86% 2.97% 1.54% Zendesk -18.33% -42.82% -7.11%

Volatility & Risk

GoodRx has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoodRx beats Zendesk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

