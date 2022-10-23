First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $58.08.

