First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Raised to $12.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $126,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

