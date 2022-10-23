First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 877.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,045 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after buying an additional 34,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

