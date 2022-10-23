Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares in the company, valued at $607,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

