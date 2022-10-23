Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.