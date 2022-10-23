Fortis (TSE:FTS) Upgraded to Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. CSFB decreased their price target on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortis to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.21.

Fortis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$51.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.73. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

