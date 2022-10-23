Forward Management LLC Boosts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Forward Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties comprises 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,024,000 after purchasing an additional 125,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after purchasing an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

