Forward Management LLC Invests $4.40 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. CubeSmart comprises 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.0 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $38.22 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.