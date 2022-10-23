Forward Management LLC Takes $67.45 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 219,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,451,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 7.4% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $310.88 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

