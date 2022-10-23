Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 850 ($10.27).
Frasers Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SDIPF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $8.08.
Frasers Group Company Profile
