Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 850 ($10.27).

OTCMKTS SDIPF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

