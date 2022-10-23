freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

freenet Stock Performance

freenet stock opened at €18.92 ($19.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.91. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($33.59).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

