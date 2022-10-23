FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) vs. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Financial Comparison

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 0.79 -$106.59 million ($1.03) -2.05 Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 2.01 $200.00 million $6.46 8.69

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

FTC Solar has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FTC Solar and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 4 1 2.71 Silicon Motion Technology 0 3 3 0 2.50

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $6.85, suggesting a potential upside of 224.64%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $112.17, suggesting a potential upside of 99.83%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -42.67% -66.38% -39.92% Silicon Motion Technology 21.92% 33.80% 23.83%

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats FTC Solar on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.