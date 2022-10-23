FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issued By Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $8.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $408,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $1,321,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 277.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

