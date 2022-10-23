G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $20,238.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00083068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007548 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000194 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

