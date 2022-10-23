GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $29.80.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 25.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 11.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the period. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

