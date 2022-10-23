Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.62 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00013423 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and $185.95 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.56 or 0.27973327 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010925 BTC.
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
