Gas One Day Volume Reaches $194.41 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Gas has a total market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $194.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00013397 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,568.84 or 0.28411747 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011097 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
