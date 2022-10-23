GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $475.56 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00022395 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $475.56 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,614.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.37029556 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,998,043.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

