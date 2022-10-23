Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.30 target price on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gevo’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $519.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.21. Gevo has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 11,552.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

Institutional Trading of Gevo

In other news, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 354,696 shares of company stock worth $1,092,464 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

