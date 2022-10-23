Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.30 target price on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gevo’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Gevo Stock Performance
GEVO stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $519.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.21. Gevo has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 11,552.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo
Institutional Trading of Gevo
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.