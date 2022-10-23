Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,029.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 306,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,651. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $490.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

