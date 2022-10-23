Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

