Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Horizon Technology Finance accounts for approximately 0.4% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 364.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 592,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 464,907 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 96,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

