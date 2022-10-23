Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $113.12 on Major Exchanges

Gnosis (GNO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $113.12 or 0.00578113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $291.81 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

