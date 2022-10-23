Goodman Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. 846,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,775. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00.

