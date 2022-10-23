Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $13.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.29. 2,766,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,909. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

