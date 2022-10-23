Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $37,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.99. 3,395,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average of $200.85.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

