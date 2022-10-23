Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $70,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 81,050,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,476,700. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

