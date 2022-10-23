Goodman Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,322 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,836.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

TFI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $51.84.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.