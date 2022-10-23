Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,545.74 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,545.74 or 0.13287583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $78,130.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.44 or 0.27835447 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010872 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.