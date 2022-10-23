Governance OHM Price Tops $2,558.19 on Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $120,613.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,558.19 or 0.13332714 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002879 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.09 or 0.27984634 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010930 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
