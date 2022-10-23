Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.64.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Amundi grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.