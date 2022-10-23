Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $925.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.38 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Amundi grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

