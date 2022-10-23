H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Critical Analysis

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A N/A -3.23% H&R Block 15.99% -2,398.97% 17.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 H&R Block 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wag! Group and H&R Block, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 120.90%. H&R Block has a consensus target price of $35.30, suggesting a potential downside of 13.94%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than H&R Block.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and H&R Block’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A H&R Block $3.46 billion 1.88 $551.21 million $3.46 11.86

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group.

Summary

H&R Block beats Wag! Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. It also provides Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. In addition, the company offers small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.