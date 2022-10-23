Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
