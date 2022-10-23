Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

