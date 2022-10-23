Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 26,139 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

ADP opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

