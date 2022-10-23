Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 27,251 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

