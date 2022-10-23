Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $37.79 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.27% of Tyler Technologies worth $37,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 433,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $335.95 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.18.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

