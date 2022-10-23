Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,925 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $167,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $165.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

