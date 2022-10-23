Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 25,399 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $23,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.